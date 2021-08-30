Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.19. 614,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

