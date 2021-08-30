Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

