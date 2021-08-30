Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,674. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

