Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $419.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,587. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

