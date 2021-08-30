FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

OPFI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

