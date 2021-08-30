Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

