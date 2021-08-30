Fiduciary Group LLC Has $10.59 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.41. 178,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $413.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

