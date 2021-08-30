Fiduciary Group LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.78. 17,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,826. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

