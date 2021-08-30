Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

