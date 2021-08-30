Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €65.10 ($76.59). 33,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.34.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

