Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,143,885.24 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,501.60.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

