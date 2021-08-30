Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,143,885.24 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,501.60.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

Several research firms recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

