Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95.

