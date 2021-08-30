Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

