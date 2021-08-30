Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders sold 177,998 shares of company stock worth $1,547,122 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HL opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

