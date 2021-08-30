Financial Analysis: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 35.72% 50.81% 22.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and BE Semiconductor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.69 -$608.06 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 11.83 $151.10 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

