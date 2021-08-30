Financial Analysis: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.80 Invacare $850.69 million 0.34 -$28.28 million ($0.63) -13.29

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invacare has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Invacare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Invacare -4.33% -9.52% -3.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invacare beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

