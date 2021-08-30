Financial Survey: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.40 $113.03 million $2.51 3.05 Welltower $4.61 billion 7.86 $978.84 million $3.56 24.06

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.25% 16.99% 3.62% Welltower 13.49% 4.76% 2.46%

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Welltower 0 6 12 1 2.74

The GEO Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $81.37, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than The GEO Group.

Summary

Welltower beats The GEO Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design. The U.S. Secure Services segment encompasses United States based public-private partnership corrections and detention business. The GEO Care segment consists of community-based services business, youth services business, and electronic monitoring and supervision service. The International Services segment includes detention operations in South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The Facility Construction and Design segment contracts with states, local, federal agencies, and international agencies for the design and construction of buildings. The company was founded by George C. Zoley in 1984 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.

