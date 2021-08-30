Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.14. 480,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,456. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$19.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

