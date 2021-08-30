Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE:FAF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$315.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.98. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.50.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

