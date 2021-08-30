Firo (FIRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $91.54 million and $7.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00015329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,655 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

