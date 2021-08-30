First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707. First Acceptance has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.46.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

