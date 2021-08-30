First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.95. First Advantage shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 6,684 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FA. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

