First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.95. First Advantage shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 6,684 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FA. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.