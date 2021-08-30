First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

