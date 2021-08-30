First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

