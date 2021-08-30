First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.20

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

