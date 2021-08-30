First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

