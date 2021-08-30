First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AIRR opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.93. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

