First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Cut by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,442,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.