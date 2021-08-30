First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,277 shares of company stock worth $131,377 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.06. 7,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,399. First United has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, analysts forecast that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

FUNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

