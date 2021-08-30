Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

NYSE FBC opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

