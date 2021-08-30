Fluent Financial LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.