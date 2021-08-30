Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £158

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from £147 ($192.06) to £158 ($206.43) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £164 ($214.27).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £142.60 ($186.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £132.06. The stock has a market cap of £25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -342.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

