Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.37

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 506213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -264.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.