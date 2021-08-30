Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Fortinet stock opened at $316.06 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $317.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

