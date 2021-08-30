Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,948 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

