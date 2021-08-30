Fourthstone LLC Acquires 47,626 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

