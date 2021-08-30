Fourthstone LLC Buys New Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.39% of PCB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.41. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

