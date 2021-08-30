Fourthstone LLC Buys New Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.