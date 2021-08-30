Fourthstone LLC Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 576.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares during the quarter. Investar accounts for about 6.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.06% of Investar worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

