Fourthstone LLC Invests $283,000 in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LCNB by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

