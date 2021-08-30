Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,029 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,630. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

