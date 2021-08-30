Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,286 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

