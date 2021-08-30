Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. 366,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.