Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $668.27. The company had a trading volume of 316,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,691. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

