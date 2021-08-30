Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,316 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.10. 811,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

