Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.