Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 149.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 84,959 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $407,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.69. The stock had a trading volume of 473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

