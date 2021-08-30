Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $320,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

