Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,043,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.02 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

