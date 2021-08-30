Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in The AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

